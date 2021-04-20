GEE Group Inc. (JOB) PE Ratio stood at $0.74: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 19, 2021, GEE Group Inc. (AMEX: JOB) set off with pace as it heaved 1.38% to $0.58. During the day, the stock rose to $0.59 and sunk to $0.55 before settling in for the price of $0.57 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, JOB posted a 52-week range of $0.17-$2.49.

The company of the Industrials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 24.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 20.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 144.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $17.67 million, simultaneously with a float of $13.12 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.34 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.4888, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.1777.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 258 employees. It has generated 503,236 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -55,609. The stock had 7.04 Receivables turnover and 0.98 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +30.36, operating margin was -0.54 and Pretax Margin of -10.59.

GEE Group Inc. (JOB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Staffing & Employment Services industry. GEE Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 25.73%, in contrast to 15.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 19, this organization’s CEO bought 166,666 shares at the rate of 0.60, making the entire transaction reach 100,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,052,382. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 19, Company’s Senior Vice President, CFO bought 83,333 for 0.60, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 50,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 592,657 in total.

GEE Group Inc. (JOB) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.22) by $0.2. This company achieved a net margin of -11.05 while generating a return on equity of -44.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

GEE Group Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 144.40% and is forecasted to reach -0.31 in the upcoming year.

GEE Group Inc. (AMEX: JOB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for GEE Group Inc. (JOB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.16. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $0.74, and its Beta score is 2.06. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.08.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

In the same vein, JOB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.78, a figure that is expected to reach -0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.31 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of GEE Group Inc. (JOB)

Going through the that latest performance of [GEE Group Inc., JOB]. Its last 5-days volume of 8.85 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.22 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 3.25% While, its Average True Range was 0.1439.

Raw Stochastic average of GEE Group Inc. (JOB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.09%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 3.55% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 172.67% that was higher than 124.94% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.