Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (MTSL) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 3.22 million

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: MTSL) open the trading on April 19, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -7.25% to $3.58. During the day, the stock rose to $3.60 and sunk to $3.1698 before settling in for the price of $3.86 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MTSL posted a 52-week range of $0.83-$5.68.

The Communication Services Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -6.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 48.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 85.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $5.67 million, simultaneously with a float of $2.58 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.78 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.93, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.87.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 58 employees. It has generated 152,735 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -5,647. The stock had 8.72 Receivables turnover and 0.67 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +64.24, operating margin was -3.27 and Pretax Margin of -3.62.

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (MTSL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Telecom Services industry. Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 71.90%, in contrast to 4.40% institutional ownership.

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (MTSL) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -3.70 while generating a return on equity of -6.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 85.20%.

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: MTSL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (MTSL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.45. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.51.

In the same vein, MTSL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.11.

Technical Analysis of Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (MTSL)

[Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd., MTSL] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 21.38% While, its Average True Range was 0.55.

Raw Stochastic average of Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (MTSL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 52.91%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 25.80% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 138.05% that was higher than 110.05% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.