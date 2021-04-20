SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC) EPS is poised to hit -0.09 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC) open the trading on April 19, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 2.91% to $1.06. During the day, the stock rose to $1.08 and sunk to $1.00 before settling in for the price of $1.03 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SEAC posted a 52-week range of $0.69-$3.04.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -10.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 21.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 77.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $37.56 million, simultaneously with a float of $27.98 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $54.55 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.2985, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.1627.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 182 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +39.64, operating margin was -91.11 and Pretax Margin of -98.65.

SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Software – Application industry. SeaChange International Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.20%, in contrast to 18.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 01, this organization’s Chief Technology Officer sold 7,826 shares at the rate of 1.17, making the entire transaction reach 9,156 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 456,116. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 04, Company’s President & C.E.O. sold 6,163 for 1.43, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 8,813. This particular insider is now the holder of 82,953 in total.

SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 1/30/2021 suggests? It has posted -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.1) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -98.91 while generating a return on equity of -53.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

SeaChange International Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 77.20%.

SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.19. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.48.

In the same vein, SEAC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.58, a figure that is expected to reach -0.09 in the next quarter.

Technical Analysis of SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC)

[SeaChange International Inc., SEAC] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 18.47% While, its Average True Range was 0.1933.

Raw Stochastic average of SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 21.51%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 19.80% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 156.07% that was lower than 173.28% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.