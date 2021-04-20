The key reasons why GreenBox POS (GBOX) is -58.85% away from 52-week high?

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) started the day on April 19, 2021, with a price decrease of -12.31% at $8.55. During the day, the stock rose to $10.47 and sunk to $8.40 before settling in for the price of $9.75 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GBOX posted a 52-week range of $0.21-$20.78.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 32.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -62.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -500.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $31.01 million, simultaneously with a float of $17.66 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $364.83 million.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 18 employees. It has generated 473,612 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -278,188. The stock had 3.02 Receivables turnover and 0.69 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +22.06, operating margin was -59.87 and Pretax Margin of -58.74.

GreenBox POS (GBOX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. GreenBox POS’s current insider ownership accounts for 49.80%, in contrast to 0.17% institutional ownership.

GreenBox POS (GBOX) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -58.74.

GreenBox POS’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -500.60%.

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for GreenBox POS (GBOX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.19. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 42.92.

In the same vein, GBOX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.16.

Technical Analysis of GreenBox POS (GBOX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.46 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.13 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 8.33% While, its Average True Range was 2.55.