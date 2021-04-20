The key reasons why Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (STPK) is -52.55% away from 52-week high?

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE: STPK) flaunted slowness of -6.86% at $24.43, as the Stock market unbolted on April 19, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $26.60 and sunk to $23.62 before settling in for the price of $26.23 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, STPK posted a 52-week range of $9.60-$51.49.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $47.35 million, simultaneously with a float of $26.19 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.17 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $31.98.

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (STPK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. industry. Star Peak Energy Transition Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.72%, in contrast to 72.60% institutional ownership.

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (STPK) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -1.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE: STPK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (STPK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.04.

In the same vein, STPK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.07.

Technical Analysis of Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (STPK)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Star Peak Energy Transition Corp., STPK]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 4.05 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 14.07% While, its Average True Range was 2.89.

Raw Stochastic average of Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (STPK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 35.09%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 10.28% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 93.80% that was lower than 132.95% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.