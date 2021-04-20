The9 Limited (NCTY) volume hits 1.86 million: A New Opening for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 19, 2021, The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) had a quiet start as it plunged -11.46% to $18.46. During the day, the stock rose to $20.19 and sunk to $17.50 before settling in for the price of $20.85 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NCTY posted a 52-week range of $2.04-$89.20.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 6.25%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 235.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $16.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $8.26 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $295.36 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $41.74, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.93.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 47 employees. It has generated 1,928 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 1,222,833. The stock had 0.08 Receivables turnover and 0.01 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -30.16, operating margin was -17909.40 and Pretax Margin of +64392.09.

The9 Limited (NCTY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia industry. The9 Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 45.10%, in contrast to 0.60% institutional ownership.

The9 Limited (NCTY) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +63421.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

The9 Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 235.40%.

The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The9 Limited (NCTY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 5.65. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $1.11, and its Beta score is 1.14. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 472.21.

In the same vein, NCTY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 16.70.

Technical Analysis of The9 Limited (NCTY)

Going through the that latest performance of [The9 Limited, NCTY]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.14 million was inferior to the volume of 4.93 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 10.41% While, its Average True Range was 4.92.

Raw Stochastic average of The9 Limited (NCTY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 18.29%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 4.02% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 190.61% that was lower than 276.46% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.