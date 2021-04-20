Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 0.34

As on April 19, 2021, Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: TMBR) started slowly as it slid -4.08% to $1.41. During the day, the stock rose to $1.45 and sunk to $1.30 before settling in for the price of $1.47 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TMBR posted a 52-week range of $0.67-$10.44.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 48.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 67.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 89.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $44.35 million, simultaneously with a float of $31.41 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $62.53 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.0574, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.4653.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 15.26%, in contrast to 3.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 16, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 100,694 shares at the rate of 1.03, making the entire transaction reach 103,695 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 5,437,517. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 15, Company’s 10% Owner sold 87,060 for 1.03, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 89,550. This particular insider is now the holder of 5,538,211 in total.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 4/29/2020, the company posted -$1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.84) by -$0.5. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 89.20%.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: TMBR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 7.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.30. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 125.07.

In the same vein, TMBR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.54.

Technical Analysis of Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc., TMBR], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.62 million was lower the volume of 9.62 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 9.44% While, its Average True Range was 0.2428.

Raw Stochastic average of Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 24.96%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 10.09% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 125.98% that was lower than 191.08% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.