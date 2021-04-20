Tuya Inc. (TUYA) Open at price of $20.40: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 19, 2021, Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA) had a quiet start as it plunged -11.24% to $18.00. During the day, the stock rose to $20.50 and sunk to $18.00 before settling in for the price of $20.28 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TUYA posted a 52-week range of $17.10-$27.65.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 9.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $486.07 million, simultaneously with a float of $417.36 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.75 billion.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 2258 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +34.43, operating margin was -39.43 and Pretax Margin of -37.08.

Tuya Inc. (TUYA) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -37.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Tuya Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 9.50%.

Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tuya Inc. (TUYA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.50. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 48.63.

In the same vein, TUYA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.12.

Technical Analysis of Tuya Inc. (TUYA)

Going through the that latest performance of [Tuya Inc., TUYA]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.39 million was inferior to the volume of 2.36 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 27.36% While, its Average True Range was 2.35.