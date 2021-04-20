WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY) last month volatility was 24.98%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ: WKEY) open the trading on April 19, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -3.32% to $8.74. During the day, the stock rose to $9.2951 and sunk to $8.50 before settling in for the price of $9.04 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WKEY posted a 52-week range of $3.90-$22.40.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 45.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -0.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -111.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $7.83 million, simultaneously with a float of $6.42 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $91.07 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.83, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.68.

For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +41.74, operating margin was -91.31 and Pretax Margin of -101.61.

WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -98.43 while generating a return on equity of -169.79.

WISeKey International Holding AG’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -111.20%.

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ: WKEY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.38. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.00.

In the same vein, WKEY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.97.

Technical Analysis of WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY)

[WISeKey International Holding AG, WKEY] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 7.09% While, its Average True Range was 1.96.

Raw Stochastic average of WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 20.07%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 2.48% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 72.55% that was lower than 190.64% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.