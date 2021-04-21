Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) last month performance of -1.68% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE: NLY) flaunted slowness of -0.45% at $8.76, as the Stock market unbolted on April 20, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $8.82 and sunk to $8.68 before settling in for the price of $8.80 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NLY posted a 52-week range of $5.48-$9.02.

It was noted that the giant of the Real Estate sector posted annual sales growth of -20.50% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -30.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 54.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.40 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.39 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $12.20 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.62, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.88.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 180 workers. It has generated 8,247,117 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -4,950,906. The stock had 4.02 Receivables turnover and 0.01 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +98.47, operating margin was -1.29 and Pretax Margin of -61.85.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Annaly Capital Management Inc. industry. Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 47.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 15, this organization’s Director bought 200,000 shares at the rate of 5.96, making the entire transaction reach 1,192,920 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 330,000. Preceding that transaction, on May 12, Company’s Chief Credit Officer bought 50,000 for 6.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 300,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 88,000 in total.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.3 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.29) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -60.03 while generating a return on equity of -5.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 54.40% and is forecasted to reach 1.06 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -3.25% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -30.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE: NLY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.14. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 33.17.

In the same vein, NLY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.69, a figure that is expected to reach 0.26 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.06 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Annaly Capital Management Inc., NLY]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 14.48 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 66.05% While, its Average True Range was 0.12.

Raw Stochastic average of Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 75.31%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 57.58% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 11.66% that was lower than 18.94% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.