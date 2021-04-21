Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (BAOS) last month volatility was 9.33%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

As on April 20, 2021, Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BAOS) started slowly as it slid -19.64% to $4.45. During the day, the stock rose to $5.6402 and sunk to $4.09 before settling in for the price of $5.54 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BAOS posted a 52-week range of $4.02-$10.20.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $29.26 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $130.21 million.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 75 employees. It has generated 237,959 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 148,994. The stock had 0.31 Receivables turnover and 0.22 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +87.70, operating margin was +58.56 and Pretax Margin of +62.51.

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (BAOS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Advertising Agencies industry. Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 77.66%, in contrast to 0.01% institutional ownership.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (BAOS) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +62.61 while generating a return on equity of 43.20.

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BAOS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (BAOS). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.57. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.80.

Technical Analysis of Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (BAOS)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited, BAOS], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.84 million was better the volume of 0.19 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 24.94% While, its Average True Range was 0.56.