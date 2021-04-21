Canoo Inc. (GOEV) 14-day ATR is 1.02: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV) open the trading on April 20, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -7.61% to $7.65. During the day, the stock rose to $8.03 and sunk to $7.50 before settling in for the price of $8.28 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GOEV posted a 52-week range of $8.05-$24.90.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -12.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $241.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $96.45 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.85 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.75, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.70.

Canoo Inc. (GOEV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry. Canoo Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.80%, in contrast to 4.40% institutional ownership.

Canoo Inc. (GOEV) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2020 suggests? It has posted -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.14) by $0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

Canoo Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -12.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.92 in the upcoming year.

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Canoo Inc. (GOEV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 25.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 711.45.

In the same vein, GOEV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.85, a figure that is expected to reach -0.25 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.92 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Canoo Inc. (GOEV)

[Canoo Inc., GOEV] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 5.75% While, its Average True Range was 0.89.

Raw Stochastic average of Canoo Inc. (GOEV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.86%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 4.76% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 88.31% that was lower than 105.82% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.