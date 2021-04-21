Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) 14-day ATR is 1.01: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) flaunted slowness of -9.62% at $4.23, as the Stock market unbolted on April 20, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $4.95 and sunk to $4.06 before settling in for the price of $4.68 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IMTE posted a 52-week range of $2.93-$13.31.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $7.87 million, simultaneously with a float of $1.46 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $33.28 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.36, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.35.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 53 employees. It has generated 16,723 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -205,154. The stock had 1.15 Receivables turnover and 0.05 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -488.25, operating margin was -924.24 and Pretax Margin of -1300.18.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Integrated Media Technology Limited industry. Integrated Media Technology Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 50.36%, in contrast to 11.01% institutional ownership.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -1226.74 while generating a return on equity of -255.50.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.01. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 24.10.

In the same vein, IMTE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.26.

Technical Analysis of Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Integrated Media Technology Limited, IMTE]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.74 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 11.45% While, its Average True Range was 0.72.

Raw Stochastic average of Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 9.04%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 6.32% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 75.43% that was lower than 158.57% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.