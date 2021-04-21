No matter how cynical the overall market is RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) performance over the last week is recorded 0.89%

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) open the trading on April 20, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.16% to $9.08. During the day, the stock rose to $9.63 and sunk to $8.94 before settling in for the price of $9.28 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RLX posted a 52-week range of $7.89-$35.00.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -368.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.60 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.44 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $14.50 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $15.39.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 661 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +39.99, operating margin was +0.34 and Pretax Margin of +2.68.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2020 suggests? It has posted $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.04) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -3.35 while generating a return on equity of -15.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

RLX Technology Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -368.30% and is forecasted to reach 0.39 in the upcoming year.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for RLX Technology Inc. (RLX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.24. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 24.75.

In the same vein, RLX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.01, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.39 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of RLX Technology Inc. (RLX)

[RLX Technology Inc., RLX] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 41.37% While, its Average True Range was 0.89.