The key reasons why Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (METX) is -86.72% away from 52-week high?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 20, 2021, Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX) had a quiet start as it plunged -8.47% to $1.73. During the day, the stock rose to $1.93 and sunk to $1.69 before settling in for the price of $1.89 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, METX posted a 52-week range of $1.71-$13.02.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -221.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $53.29 million, simultaneously with a float of $13.20 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $91.31 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.4366, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.8448.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (METX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Education & Training Services industry. Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 70.64%, in contrast to 7.50% institutional ownership.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (METX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -221.30%.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (METX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.24. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.89.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

In the same vein, METX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.84.

Technical Analysis of Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (METX)

Going through the that latest performance of [Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd., METX]. Its last 5-days volume of 8.98 million indicated improvement to the volume of 5.14 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 9.39% While, its Average True Range was 0.2298.

Raw Stochastic average of Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (METX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.55%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 4.82% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 64.30% that was lower than 122.78% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.