ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) Moves 14.90% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) started the day on April 21, 2021, with a price increase of 14.90% at $1.74. During the day, the stock rose to $1.81 and sunk to $1.48 before settling in for the price of $1.51 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ADMA posted a 52-week range of $1.45-$4.20.

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 42.50% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 12.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 1.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $96.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $70.91 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $223.87 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.1243, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.3270.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 406 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 103,734 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -186,114. The stock had 5.05 Receivables turnover and 0.25 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -46.87, operating margin was -153.75 and Pretax Margin of -179.41.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. ADMA Biologics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 40.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 11, this organization’s Director bought 2,200 shares at the rate of 2.29, making the entire transaction reach 5,038 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 4,200. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 10, Company’s Director bought 5,000 for 2.22, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 11,100. This particular insider is now the holder of 160,864 in total.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2020, the organization reported -$0.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.16) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -179.41 while generating a return on equity of -132.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

ADMA Biologics Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 1.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.20 in the upcoming year.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.14. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.30.

In the same vein, ADMA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.89, a figure that is expected to reach -0.17 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.20 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.98 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 3.58 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 36.85% While, its Average True Range was 0.1470.

Raw Stochastic average of ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 17.16%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 66.28% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 82.80% that was higher than 69.13% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.