AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI) EPS growth this year is 73.60%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: AIKI) started the day on April 21, 2021, with a price increase of 11.69% at $0.92. During the day, the stock rose to $1.01 and sunk to $0.7853 before settling in for the price of $0.82 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AIKI posted a 52-week range of $0.47-$2.55.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 66.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 73.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $35.04 million, simultaneously with a float of $32.96 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $82.04 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.2564, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.9147.

AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. AIkido Pharma Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.03%, in contrast to 2.90% institutional ownership.

AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -61.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

AIkido Pharma Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 73.60%.

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: AIKI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 31.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.10.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

In the same vein, AIKI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.02.

Technical Analysis of AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: AIKI), its last 5-days Average volume was 6.03 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 16.66 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 21.13% While, its Average True Range was 0.0989.

Raw Stochastic average of AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 21.15%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 31.32% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 71.30% that was lower than 154.48% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.