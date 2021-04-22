Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) is -2.51% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE: ELP) flaunted slowness of -0.88% at $1.13, as the Stock market unbolted on April 21, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $1.16 and sunk to $1.11 before settling in for the price of $1.14 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ELP posted a 52-week range of $0.84-$1.44.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Utilities sector firm’s annual sales growth was 4.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 26.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 82.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.74 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.22 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.07 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.1629, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.2083.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 6667 employees. It has generated 2,794,848 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 574,265. The stock had 3.23 Receivables turnover and 0.44 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +28.02, operating margin was +23.09 and Pretax Margin of +26.44.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL industry. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s current insider ownership accounts for 55.60%, in contrast to 23.90% institutional ownership.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +20.55 while generating a return on equity of 20.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 82.50%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.20% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 26.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE: ELP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.06. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $4.54, and its Beta score is 0.56. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.93. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.59.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

In the same vein, ELP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.25.

Technical Analysis of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL, ELP]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 12.16 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 47.06% While, its Average True Range was 0.0604.

Raw Stochastic average of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 25.11%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 47.06% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 55.02% that was higher than 47.73% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.