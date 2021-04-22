Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $4.97: Right on the Precipice

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 21, 2021, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) set off with pace as it heaved 7.89% to $4.24. During the day, the stock rose to $4.275 and sunk to $3.785 before settling in for the price of $3.93 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SOLO posted a 52-week range of $0.90-$13.60.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -26.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $58.35 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $474.16 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.64, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.97.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 119 employees. It has generated 4,777 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -529,806. The stock had 2.05 Receivables turnover and 0.01 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -305.11, operating margin was -4786.19 and Pretax Margin of -11095.36.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -11089.64 while generating a return on equity of -91.84.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -26.50% and is forecasted to reach -0.33 in the upcoming year.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 29.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.34. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 790.27.

In the same vein, SOLO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.08, a figure that is expected to reach -0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.33 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO)

Going through the that latest performance of [Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., SOLO]. Its last 5-days volume of 5.86 million was inferior to the volume of 12.6 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 20.28% While, its Average True Range was 0.34.

Raw Stochastic average of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 7.64%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 30.03% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 62.10% that was lower than 87.58% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.