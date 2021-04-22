Flex Ltd. (FLEX) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.63

As on April 21, 2021, Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.65% to $18.19. During the day, the stock rose to $18.295 and sunk to $17.74 before settling in for the price of $17.90 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FLEX posted a 52-week range of $7.36-$20.04.

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -1.50% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -30.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -3.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $500.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $495.88 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.00 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $18.14, while the 200-day Moving Average is $15.08.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 160000 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 151,312 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 547. The stock had 7.90 Receivables turnover and 1.78 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +6.05, operating margin was +2.60 and Pretax Margin of +0.65.

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Electronic Components industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 08, this organization’s EVP, General Counsel sold 121,071 shares at the rate of 16.74, making the entire transaction reach 2,027,285 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 374,085. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 08, Company’s Group President sold 128,583 for 16.74, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,152,827. This particular insider is now the holder of 472,646 in total.

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2020, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.37) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +0.36 while generating a return on equity of 3.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

Flex Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -3.00% and is forecasted to reach 1.55 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 16.65% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -30.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Flex Ltd. (FLEX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.53. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $21.86, and its Beta score is 1.63. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.39.

In the same vein, FLEX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.83, a figure that is expected to reach 0.36 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.55 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Flex Ltd. (FLEX)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Flex Ltd., FLEX], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 4.34 million was lower the volume of 5.19 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 37.49% While, its Average True Range was 0.52.

Raw Stochastic average of Flex Ltd. (FLEX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 54.55%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 43.11% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 18.74% that was lower than 39.90% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.