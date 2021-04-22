Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ) Open at price of $9.35: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: INVZ) open the trading on April 21, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 10.03% to $10.42. During the day, the stock rose to $10.50 and sunk to $9.12 before settling in for the price of $9.47 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, INVZ posted a 52-week range of $8.76-$17.75.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $19.01 million, simultaneously with a float of $14.03 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $195.79 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.44.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Auto Parts industry. Innoviz Technologies Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 30.68%, in contrast to 25.80% institutional ownership.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: INVZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.87.

In the same vein, INVZ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.05.

Technical Analysis of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ)

[Innoviz Technologies Ltd., INVZ] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 23.07% While, its Average True Range was 0.96.

Raw Stochastic average of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 18.51%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 43.63% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 110.74% that was higher than 70.17% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.