The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 0.73

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 21, 2021, The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE: GEO) set off with pace as it heaved 6.89% to $6.05. During the day, the stock rose to $6.05 and sunk to $5.595 before settling in for the price of $5.66 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GEO posted a 52-week range of $5.57-$14.81.

The Real Estate Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 5.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -5.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -32.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $119.84 million, simultaneously with a float of $117.22 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $720.86 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.45, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.41.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 20000 employees. It has generated 117,505 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 5,652. The stock had 3.00 Receivables turnover and 0.54 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +19.21, operating margin was +10.98 and Pretax Margin of +5.28.

The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the REIT – Healthcare Facilities industry. The GEO Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.70%, in contrast to 74.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 25, this organization’s Director sold 3,500 shares at the rate of 11.12, making the entire transaction reach 38,920 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 15,000. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 10, Company’s Director sold 2,838 for 10.88, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 30,863. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,177 in total.

The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.26) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +4.81 while generating a return on equity of 11.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

The GEO Group Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -32.50% and is forecasted to reach 1.04 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -5.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE: GEO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The GEO Group Inc. (GEO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.31. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $6.42, and its Beta score is 0.73. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.31. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 6.17.

In the same vein, GEO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.94, a figure that is expected to reach 0.19 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.04 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of The GEO Group Inc. (GEO)

Going through the that latest performance of [The GEO Group Inc., GEO]. Its last 5-days volume of 4.0 million was inferior to the volume of 5.18 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 46.26% While, its Average True Range was 0.32.

Raw Stochastic average of The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 10.71%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 20.25% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 103.87% that was higher than 66.38% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.