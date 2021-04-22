TuSimple Holdings Inc. (TSP) volume hits 6.04 million: A New Opening for Investors

As on April 21, 2021, TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TSP) got off with the flyer as it spiked 12.93% to $38.00. During the day, the stock rose to $39.51 and sunk to $33.76 before settling in for the price of $33.65 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TSP posted a 52-week range of $32.13-$41.50.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $188.26 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.15 billion.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 839 employees. It has generated 2,197 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -212,002. The stock had 0.42 Receivables turnover and 0.01 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -606.89, operating margin was -9444.60 and Pretax Margin of -9651.11.

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (TSP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Trucking industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 19, this organization’s Director bought 7,142 shares at the rate of 40.00, making the entire transaction reach 285,680 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 67,142. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 19, Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 2,500 for 40.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 100,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,500 in total.

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (TSP) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -9651.11.

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TSP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for TuSimple Holdings Inc. (TSP). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 5.57. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3881.71.

Technical Analysis of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (TSP)