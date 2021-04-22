Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) recent quarterly performance of -26.13% is not showing the real picture

As on April 21, 2021, Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: TYME) got off with the flyer as it spiked 10.53% to $1.47. During the day, the stock rose to $1.51 and sunk to $1.30 before settling in for the price of $1.33 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TYME posted a 52-week range of $0.85-$4.99.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 40.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $130.17 million, simultaneously with a float of $106.55 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $248.84 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.0044, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.4226.

Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Tyme Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 28.90%, in contrast to 8.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 19, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 20,000 shares at the rate of 1.45, making the entire transaction reach 29,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 24,678,546. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 14, Company’s Chief Science Officer sold 41,750 for 1.56, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 65,130. This particular insider is now the holder of 24,406,248 in total.

Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2020, the company posted -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.06) by $0.01. This company achieved a return on equity of -153.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

Tyme Technologies Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 40.40% and is forecasted to reach -0.20 in the upcoming year.

Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: TYME) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.14.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

In the same vein, TYME’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.22, a figure that is expected to reach -0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.20 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Tyme Technologies Inc., TYME], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.95 million was lower the volume of 9.7 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 25.40% While, its Average True Range was 0.1398.

Raw Stochastic average of Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 12.29%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 29.31% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 77.11% that was lower than 169.06% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.