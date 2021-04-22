Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) EPS growth this year is -285.50%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ: WMG) established initial surge of 0.25% at $36.14, as the Stock market unbolted on April 21, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $36.39 and sunk to $35.305 before settling in for the price of $36.05 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WMG posted a 52-week range of $25.61-$39.61.

The Communication Services sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 8.50% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -39.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -285.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $514.35 million, simultaneously with a float of $88.75 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $19.03 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $35.41, while the 200-day Moving Average is $32.10.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 5500 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 811,455 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -86,364. The stock had 5.77 Receivables turnover and 0.72 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +41.88, operating margin was -5.13 and Pretax Margin of -10.02.

Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Warner Music Group Corp. industry. Warner Music Group Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.00%, in contrast to 78.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 16, this organization’s CEO, Recorded Music sold 484,460 shares at the rate of 33.25, making the entire transaction reach 16,108,295 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,598,784. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 10, Company’s 10% Owner sold 19,550 for 38.25, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 747,788. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.19) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -10.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

Warner Music Group Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -285.50% and is forecasted to reach 0.99 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 53.14% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -39.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ: WMG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.34. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.19. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 71.55.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

In the same vein, WMG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.98, a figure that is expected to reach 0.15 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.99 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Warner Music Group Corp., WMG]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.92 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 34.83% While, its Average True Range was 1.35.

Raw Stochastic average of Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 69.83%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 55.17% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 30.25% that was lower than 37.59% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.