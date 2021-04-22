Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR) is -27.61% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

As on April 21, 2021, Westwater Resources Inc. (AMEX: WWR) got off with the flyer as it spiked 8.64% to $4.40. During the day, the stock rose to $4.46 and sunk to $4.04 before settling in for the price of $4.05 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WWR posted a 52-week range of $1.05-$14.50.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 64.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 48.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $32.34 million, simultaneously with a float of $26.43 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $151.14 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.95, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.68.

Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry. Westwater Resources Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 5.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 20, this organization’s Vice President and CFO bought 1,750 shares at the rate of 4.10, making the entire transaction reach 7,175 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 17,597.

Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2017, the company posted -$5.5 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$6.5) by $1. This company achieved a return on equity of -37.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Westwater Resources Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 48.40%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 64.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Westwater Resources Inc. (AMEX: WWR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 12.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.43.

In the same vein, WWR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.34.

Technical Analysis of Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Westwater Resources Inc., WWR], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.82 million was lower the volume of 7.57 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 15.61% While, its Average True Range was 0.40.

Raw Stochastic average of Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 6.25%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 27.49% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 79.08% that was lower than 125.32% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.