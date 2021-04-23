Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) EPS is poised to hit -0.29 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) started the day on April 22, 2021, with a price increase of 1.58% at $68.62. During the day, the stock rose to $70.37 and sunk to $67.10 before settling in for the price of $67.55 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AFRM posted a 52-week range of $63.02-$146.90.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 6.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $253.53 million, simultaneously with a float of $120.69 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $17.40 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $83.71.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 980 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +88.38, operating margin was +16.87 and Pretax Margin of -22.02.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. Affirm Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.70%, in contrast to 36.65% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 15, this organization’s Vice President, Controller sold 12,137 shares at the rate of 81.18, making the entire transaction reach 985,293 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 6,360. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 04, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 25,000 for 81.67, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,041,830. This particular insider is now the holder of 4,590 in total.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2020, the organization reported -$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.81) by $0.36. This company achieved a net margin of -22.10 while generating a return on equity of -23.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

Affirm Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 6.50% and is forecasted to reach -0.78 in the upcoming year.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.34. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 28.19.

In the same vein, AFRM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.40, a figure that is expected to reach -0.29 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.78 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.52 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.94 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 43.44% While, its Average True Range was 4.17.