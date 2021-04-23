Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.46

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 22, 2021, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.41% to $31.85. During the day, the stock rose to $32.355 and sunk to $31.745 before settling in for the price of $31.98 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AXTA posted a 52-week range of $17.28-$32.04.

The Basic Materials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -1.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 5.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -51.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $235.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $231.84 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.08 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $29.30, while the 200-day Moving Average is $26.71.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 13000 employees. It has generated 287,508 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 9,354. The stock had 4.21 Receivables turnover and 0.53 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +31.46, operating margin was +10.34 and Pretax Margin of +3.27.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Specialty Chemicals industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 18, this organization’s Director sold 35,000 shares at the rate of 28.36, making the entire transaction reach 992,600 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 76,775. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 09, Company’s SVP & CFO sold 8,775 for 28.50, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 250,088. This particular insider is now the holder of 18,664 in total.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.43) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of +3.25 while generating a return on equity of 8.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -51.20% and is forecasted to reach 2.14 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 16.50% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 5.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.67. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $61.96, and its Beta score is 1.46. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.89. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 16.57.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

In the same vein, AXTA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.51, a figure that is expected to reach 0.42 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.14 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA)

Going through the that latest performance of [Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., AXTA]. Its last 5-days volume of 4.18 million indicated improvement to the volume of 2.87 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 88.01% While, its Average True Range was 0.67.

Raw Stochastic average of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 91.30%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 84.27% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 26.43% that was lower than 26.93% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.