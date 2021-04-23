Drive Shack Inc. (DS) is 2.59% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

As on April 22, 2021, Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE: DS) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.69% to $3.05. During the day, the stock rose to $3.0959 and sunk to $2.97 before settling in for the price of $2.97 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DS posted a 52-week range of $1.00-$3.94.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Cyclical sector posted annual sales growth of -5.80% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -43.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -2.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $91.29 million, simultaneously with a float of $81.89 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $280.17 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.98, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.09.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 3072 workers. It has generated 71,610 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -18,344. The stock had 23.97 Receivables turnover and 0.45 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -2.16, operating margin was -14.89 and Pretax Margin of -24.84.

Drive Shack Inc. (DS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Leisure industry. Drive Shack Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.30%, in contrast to 28.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 15, this organization’s Director bought 1,525 shares at the rate of 3.23, making the entire transaction reach 4,918 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 96,949. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 06, Company’s CAO and Treasurer sold 17,200 for 1.19, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 20,468. This particular insider is now the holder of 19,065 in total.

Drive Shack Inc. (DS) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2020, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.19) by $0.32. This company achieved a net margin of -25.62 while generating a return on equity of -149.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

Drive Shack Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -2.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.55 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 30.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -43.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE: DS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Drive Shack Inc. (DS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.23. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.27.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

In the same vein, DS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.92, a figure that is expected to reach -0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.55 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Drive Shack Inc. (DS)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Drive Shack Inc., DS], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.81 million was lower the volume of 3.22 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 23.35% While, its Average True Range was 0.20.

Raw Stochastic average of Drive Shack Inc. (DS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 62.29%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 23.91% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 51.66% that was lower than 95.49% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.