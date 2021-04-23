Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG) volume hits 1.07 million: A New Opening for Investors

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE: FENG) started the day on April 22, 2021, with a price increase of 7.01% at $1.68. During the day, the stock rose to $1.73 and sunk to $1.545 before settling in for the price of $1.57 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FENG posted a 52-week range of $0.53-$2.83.

The Communication Services Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -5.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 41.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -37.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $72.79 million, simultaneously with a float of $30.88 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $120.79 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.8218, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.6530.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 1689 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +53.73, operating margin was -6.60 and Pretax Margin of +36.48.

Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. Phoenix New Media Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 24.66%, in contrast to 23.50% institutional ownership.

Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2020, the organization reported -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.19) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +34.58 while generating a return on equity of 16.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Phoenix New Media Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -37.10%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.29% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 41.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE: FENG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.18. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $1.91, and its Beta score is 2.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.65.

In the same vein, FENG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.88.

Technical Analysis of Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE: FENG), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.79 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.3 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 36.57% While, its Average True Range was 0.1598.

Raw Stochastic average of Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 32.75%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 54.02% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 61.90% that was lower than 146.81% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.