Renalytix AI plc (RNLX) EPS growth this year is 72.30%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ: RNLX) started the day on April 22, 2021, with a price increase of 15.15% at $29.04. During the day, the stock rose to $31.64 and sunk to $26.42 before settling in for the price of $25.22 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RNLX posted a 52-week range of $9.91-$32.12.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 72.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $36.02 million, simultaneously with a float of $5.51 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.04 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $26.49.

Renalytix AI plc (RNLX) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -44.67.

Renalytix AI plc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 72.30%.

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ: RNLX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Renalytix AI plc (RNLX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 21.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.15. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2596.90.

Technical Analysis of Renalytix AI plc (RNLX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ: RNLX), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.32 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.14 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 55.63% While, its Average True Range was 2.27.

Raw Stochastic average of Renalytix AI plc (RNLX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 84.81%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 68.41% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 76.38% that was lower than 77.97% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.