Teradata Corporation (TDC) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.17

As on April 22, 2021, Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC) got off with the flyer as it spiked 26.63% to $50.50. During the day, the stock rose to $53.99 and sunk to $48.88 before settling in for the price of $39.88 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TDC posted a 52-week range of $17.99-$59.58.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was -6.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 22.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 760.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $109.30 million, simultaneously with a float of $106.92 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.51 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $42.07, while the 200-day Moving Average is $27.73.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 7543 employees. It has generated 243,404 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 17,102. The stock had 4.47 Receivables turnover and 0.86 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +56.81, operating margin was +5.99 and Pretax Margin of -1.31.

Teradata Corporation (TDC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Information Technology Services industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 29, this organization’s Director sold 1,407 shares at the rate of 39.73, making the entire transaction reach 55,900 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 31,249. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 15, Company’s Chief Marketing Officer sold 8,000 for 44.39, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 355,088. This particular insider is now the holder of 84,454 in total.

Teradata Corporation (TDC) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2020, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.25) by $0.13. This company achieved a net margin of +7.03 while generating a return on equity of 38.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

Teradata Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 760.00% and is forecasted to reach 1.91 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 19.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 22.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Teradata Corporation (TDC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.46. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $43.99, and its Beta score is 1.17. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.00. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 24.71.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

In the same vein, TDC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.15, a figure that is expected to reach 0.39 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.91 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Teradata Corporation (TDC)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Teradata Corporation, TDC], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 6.34 million was better the volume of 2.54 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 57.57% While, its Average True Range was 2.88.

Raw Stochastic average of Teradata Corporation (TDC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 76.42%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 78.38% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 101.18% that was higher than 96.59% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.