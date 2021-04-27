Koss Corporation (KOSS) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of -2.48

Koss Corporation (NASDAQ: KOSS) established initial surge of 7.66% at $20.24, as the Stock market unbolted on April 26, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $21.4915 and sunk to $18.80 before settling in for the price of $18.80 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KOSS posted a 52-week range of $1.05-$127.45.

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -5.40% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -24.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -252.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $7.41 million, simultaneously with a float of $1.56 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $157.26 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $20.12, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.43.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 54 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 494,914 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -12,584. The stock had 6.07 Receivables turnover and 0.80 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +30.92, operating margin was -2.64 and Pretax Margin of -2.53.

Koss Corporation (KOSS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Koss Corporation industry. Koss Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 23.60%, in contrast to 9.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 01, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 16,000 shares at the rate of 22.85, making the entire transaction reach 365,580 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 01, Company’s VP – Operations sold 7,550 for 23.04, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 173,930. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Koss Corporation (KOSS) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -2.54 while generating a return on equity of -3.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Koss Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -252.20%.

Koss Corporation (NASDAQ: KOSS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Koss Corporation (KOSS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.47. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $215.32, and its Beta score is -2.48. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.32. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 98.29.

In the same vein, KOSS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.09.

Technical Analysis of Koss Corporation (KOSS)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Koss Corporation, KOSS]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 4.99 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 42.87% While, its Average True Range was 2.10.

Raw Stochastic average of Koss Corporation (KOSS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 14.44%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 50.37% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 63.86% that was lower than 413.68% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.