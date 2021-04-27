Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (ODT) EPS is poised to hit -0.81 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 26, 2021, Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ODT) set off with pace as it heaved 5.01% to $3.56. During the day, the stock rose to $3.59 and sunk to $3.36 before settling in for the price of $3.39 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ODT posted a 52-week range of $3.02-$46.50.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 5.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $37.32 million, simultaneously with a float of $37.15 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $139.05 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.85, while the 200-day Moving Average is $18.87.

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (ODT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.70%, in contrast to 96.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 30, this organization’s Director bought 100,000 shares at the rate of 17.46, making the entire transaction reach 1,746,380 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 5,607,086. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 30, Company’s Director bought 100,000 for 17.46, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,746,380. This particular insider is now the holder of 5,607,086 in total.

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (ODT) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.78) by -$0.05. This company achieved a return on equity of -84.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 5.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.11 in the upcoming year.

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ODT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (ODT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.77.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

In the same vein, ODT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.87, a figure that is expected to reach -0.81 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.11 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (ODT)

Going through the that latest performance of [Odonate Therapeutics Inc., ODT]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.11 million was inferior to the volume of 3.53 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 60.47% While, its Average True Range was 0.45.

Raw Stochastic average of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (ODT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.13%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 21.23% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 92.18% that was lower than 276.00% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.