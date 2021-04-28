No matter how cynical the overall market is W. R. Grace & Co. (GRA) performance over the last week is recorded 6.13%

As on April 27, 2021, W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE: GRA) started slowly as it slid -0.01% to $68.37. During the day, the stock rose to $68.45 and sunk to $68.29 before settling in for the price of $68.38 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GRA posted a 52-week range of $38.70-$68.44.

The company of the Basic Materials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 1.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -15.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -101.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $66.30 million, simultaneously with a float of $63.25 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.46 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $61.38, while the 200-day Moving Average is $52.90.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 4000 employees. It has generated 432,450 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -450. The stock had 5.49 Receivables turnover and 0.45 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +35.64, operating margin was +15.48 and Pretax Margin of +0.03.

W. R. Grace & Co. (GRA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Specialty Chemicals industry. W. R. Grace & Co.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 87.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 21, this organization’s Director bought 2,000 shares at the rate of 41.73, making the entire transaction reach 83,460 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 23,140. Preceding that transaction, on May 11, Company’s Sr. VP and CHRO bought 2,000 for 51.21, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 102,420. This particular insider is now the holder of 20,378 in total.

W. R. Grace & Co. (GRA) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2020, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.86) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -0.10 while generating a return on equity of -0.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.96 per share during the current fiscal year.

W. R. Grace & Co.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -101.40% and is forecasted to reach 4.47 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 21.80% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -15.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE: GRA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for W. R. Grace & Co. (GRA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.46. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.58. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 39.08.

In the same vein, GRA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.03, a figure that is expected to reach 0.74 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.47 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of W. R. Grace & Co. (GRA)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [W. R. Grace & Co., GRA], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 4.79 million was better the volume of 0.73 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 89.59% While, its Average True Range was 1.41.

Raw Stochastic average of W. R. Grace & Co. (GRA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 99.46%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 98.77% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 29.21% that was higher than 27.96% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.