Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (SEAH) last week performance was 3.86%

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: SEAH) established initial surge of 0.10% at $10.23, as the Stock market unbolted on April 27, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $10.42 and sunk to $10.13 before settling in for the price of $10.22 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SEAH posted a 52-week range of $9.59-$10.85.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $56.25 million, simultaneously with a float of $44.85 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.06 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.02.

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: SEAH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (SEAH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 11.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.19.

In the same vein, SEAH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.00.

Technical Analysis of Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (SEAH)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp., SEAH]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.63 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 30.39% While, its Average True Range was 0.22.

Raw Stochastic average of Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (SEAH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 50.79%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 42.86% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 19.23% that was higher than 14.93% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.