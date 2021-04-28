Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI) recent quarterly performance of -31.57% is not showing the real picture

As on April 27, 2021, Rush Street Interactive Inc. (NYSE: RSI) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.99% to $14.37. During the day, the stock rose to $14.68 and sunk to $13.86 before settling in for the price of $14.09 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RSI posted a 52-week range of $9.51-$26.55.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 98.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $204.79 million, simultaneously with a float of $39.12 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.84 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $16.42, while the 200-day Moving Average is $15.27.

Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Gambling industry. Rush Street Interactive Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 61.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 30, this organization’s Director sold 552,500 shares at the rate of 15.01, making the entire transaction reach 8,293,467 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 663,404. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 30, Company’s Director sold 552,500 for 15.01, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 8,293,467. This particular insider is now the holder of 663,404 in total.

Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2020, the company posted -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.32) by $0.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

Rush Street Interactive Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 98.10% and is forecasted to reach -0.33 in the upcoming year.

Rush Street Interactive Inc. (NYSE: RSI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.08. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 10.19. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 198.48.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

In the same vein, RSI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.00, a figure that is expected to reach -0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.33 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Rush Street Interactive Inc., RSI], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.5 million was better the volume of 1.65 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 53.33% While, its Average True Range was 1.03.

Raw Stochastic average of Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 13.70%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 56.65% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 64.68% that was lower than 71.10% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.