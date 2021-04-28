Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 5.88 million

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) established initial surge of 1.39% at $39.38, as the Stock market unbolted on April 27, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $39.88 and sunk to $39.04 before settling in for the price of $38.84 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WY posted a 52-week range of $16.05-$39.78.

The company of the Real Estate sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 7.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 8.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 76.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $747.30 million, simultaneously with a float of $744.88 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $29.20 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $35.88, while the 200-day Moving Average is $31.42.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 9372 employees. It has generated 803,671 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 85,041. The stock had 16.04 Receivables turnover and 0.46 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +21.42, operating margin was +21.44 and Pretax Margin of +13.04.

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Weyerhaeuser Company industry. Weyerhaeuser Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 84.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 02, this organization’s Senior Vice President and CFO sold 24,000 shares at the rate of 32.10, making the entire transaction reach 770,371 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 188,099. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 16, Company’s Director bought 10,000 for 29.11, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 291,050. This particular insider is now the holder of 17,869 in total.

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.46) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +10.58 while generating a return on equity of 9.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.84 per share during the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Company’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 76.00% and is forecasted to reach 1.23 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 8.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Weyerhaeuser Company (WY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.96. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $36.98, and its Beta score is 1.88. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.88. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 26.74.

In the same vein, WY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.06, a figure that is expected to reach 0.89 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.23 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Weyerhaeuser Company (WY)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Weyerhaeuser Company, WY]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 4.54 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 61.29% While, its Average True Range was 0.93.

Raw Stochastic average of Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 95.59%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 84.30% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 17.57% that was lower than 29.45% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.