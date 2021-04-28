Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (WNW) latest performance of 4.06% is not what was on cards

Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) open the trading on April 27, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 4.06% to $9.49. During the day, the stock rose to $10.50 and sunk to $9.12 before settling in for the price of $9.12 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WNW posted a 52-week range of $7.31-$160.68.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $25.00 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $237.25 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.33.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 55 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +24.79, operating margin was -22.90 and Pretax Margin of -22.84.

Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (WNW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Restaurants industry. Wunong Net Technology Company Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 73.00%, in contrast to 0.19% institutional ownership.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (WNW) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -22.84.

Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (WNW). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.08. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 28.90.

Technical Analysis of Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (WNW)

[Wunong Net Technology Company Limited, WNW] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 57.57% While, its Average True Range was 0.92.