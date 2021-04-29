Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation (CLII) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $1.28M

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 28, 2021, Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: CLII) set off with pace as it heaved 7.70% to $13.70. During the day, the stock rose to $14.57 and sunk to $12.54 before settling in for the price of $12.72 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CLII posted a 52-week range of $9.75-$24.34.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $27.65 million, simultaneously with a float of $17.25 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $378.67 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.49.

Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: CLII) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation (CLII). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.95.

In the same vein, CLII’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.04.

Technical Analysis of Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation (CLII)

Going through the that latest performance of [Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation, CLII]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.89 million was inferior to the volume of 2.05 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 73.66% While, its Average True Range was 1.00.

Raw Stochastic average of Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation (CLII) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 26.26%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 75.49% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 76.08% that was lower than 118.70% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.