Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) 14-day ATR is 1.72: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

As on April 28, 2021, Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE: HOG) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.44% to $49.92. During the day, the stock rose to $50.145 and sunk to $48.47 before settling in for the price of $49.21 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HOG posted a 52-week range of $17.80-$49.32.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -7.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -3.28%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -99.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $153.28 million, simultaneously with a float of $152.24 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.66 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $39.04, while the 200-day Moving Average is $34.09.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 4600 employees. It has generated 881,386 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 282. The stock had 1.94 Receivables turnover and 0.36 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +29.11, operating margin was -0.19 and Pretax Margin of -0.39.

Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Recreational Vehicles industry. Harley-Davidson Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 96.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 05, this organization’s VP/Motorcycle Management bought 735 shares at the rate of 33.72, making the entire transaction reach 24,782 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 8,344. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 04, Company’s President and CEO bought 30,800 for 32.47, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,000,165. This particular insider is now the holder of 253,720 in total.

Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2021, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.88) by $0.8. This company achieved a net margin of +0.03 while generating a return on equity of 0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -99.70% and is forecasted to reach 3.19 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 43.10% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -3.28% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE: HOG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.72. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $40.65, and its Beta score is 1.54. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.83. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 8.71.

In the same vein, HOG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.23, a figure that is expected to reach 1.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.19 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Harley-Davidson Inc., HOG], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.54 million was better the volume of 2.45 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 96.61% While, its Average True Range was 1.75.

Raw Stochastic average of Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 98.81%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 97.85% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 42.82% that was lower than 51.53% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.