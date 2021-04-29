TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) surge 16.87% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 28, 2021, TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TTI) set off with pace as it heaved 3.65% to $2.84. During the day, the stock rose to $2.89 and sunk to $2.73 before settling in for the price of $2.74 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TTI posted a 52-week range of $0.26-$3.08.

It was noted that the giant of the Energy sector posted annual sales growth of -19.70% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 117.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $125.84 million, simultaneously with a float of $120.43 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $350.57 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.64, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.30.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 1800 workers. It has generated 209,842 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -14,973. The stock had 3.14 Receivables turnover and 0.31 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +18.00, operating margin was -2.31 and Pretax Margin of -6.64.

TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. TETRA Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.60%, in contrast to 47.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 30, this organization’s Director bought 175,000 shares at the rate of 0.57, making the entire transaction reach 99,750 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 192,818. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 29, Company’s VP-Finance & Global Controller bought 79,500 for 0.58, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 45,999. This particular insider is now the holder of 143,859 in total.

TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.04) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -7.14 while generating a return on equity of -217.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

TETRA Technologies Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 117.70% and is forecasted to reach 0.15 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 29.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 16.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TTI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.18. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $17.11, and its Beta score is 3.22. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.93. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 7.38.

In the same vein, TTI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.17, a figure that is expected to reach -0.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.15 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI)

Going through the that latest performance of [TETRA Technologies Inc., TTI]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.01 million was inferior to the volume of 2.54 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 87.13% While, its Average True Range was 0.17.

Raw Stochastic average of TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 90.02%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 90.74% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 51.90% that was lower than 93.31% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.