A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Vedanta Limited (VEDL) as it 5-day change was 17.56%

Vedanta Limited (NYSE: VEDL) open the trading on April 29, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 6.43% to $14.06. During the day, the stock rose to $14.13 and sunk to $13.7973 before settling in for the price of $13.21 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VEDL posted a 52-week range of $4.04-$13.28.

The Basic Materials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 2.60% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 17.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -223.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $925.82 million, simultaneously with a float of $319.94 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $12.72 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.24, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.49.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 19358 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 10,587,064 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -839,527. The stock had 15.94 Receivables turnover and 0.44 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +24.30, operating margin was +14.13 and Pretax Margin of -9.83.

Vedanta Limited (VEDL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry. Vedanta Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.68%, in contrast to 3.90% institutional ownership.

Vedanta Limited (VEDL) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -7.93 while generating a return on equity of -11.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Vedanta Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -223.70%.

Vedanta Limited (NYSE: VEDL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Vedanta Limited (VEDL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.40. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.24. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 7.02.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

In the same vein, VEDL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.01.

Technical Analysis of Vedanta Limited (VEDL)

[Vedanta Limited, VEDL] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 93.73% While, its Average True Range was 0.44.

Raw Stochastic average of Vedanta Limited (VEDL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 99.02%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 97.59% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 55.32% that was higher than 47.46% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.