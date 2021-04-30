Churchill Capital Corp II (CCX) last month volatility was 0.33%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

As on April 29, 2021, Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE: CCX) started slowly as it slid -0.30% to $9.99. During the day, the stock rose to $10.04 and sunk to $9.99 before settling in for the price of $10.02 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CCX posted a 52-week range of $9.92-$11.99.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -127.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $86.25 million, simultaneously with a float of $68.67 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $861.64 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.03, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.32.

Churchill Capital Corp II (CCX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Shell Companies industry. Churchill Capital Corp II’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.47%, in contrast to 92.40% institutional ownership.

Churchill Capital Corp II (CCX) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of 0.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Churchill Capital Corp II’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -127.90%.

Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE: CCX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Churchill Capital Corp II (CCX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.03.

In the same vein, CCX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.01.

Technical Analysis of Churchill Capital Corp II (CCX)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Churchill Capital Corp II, CCX], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.6 million was lower the volume of 1.39 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 57.14% While, its Average True Range was 0.03.

Raw Stochastic average of Churchill Capital Corp II (CCX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 7.14%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 14.29% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.62% that was lower than 8.99% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.