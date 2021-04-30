Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) is -8.60% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE: BVN) started the day on April 29, 2021, with a price decrease of -1.01% at $9.78. During the day, the stock rose to $9.84 and sunk to $9.41 before settling in for the price of $9.88 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BVN posted a 52-week range of $7.15-$14.32.

The Basic Materials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -6.60% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 14.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -40.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $253.99 million, simultaneously with a float of $251.45 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.51 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.69, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.66.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 2043 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +1.69, operating margin was -14.39 and Pretax Margin of -17.69.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Other Precious Metals & Mining Industry. Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s current insider ownership accounts for 37.20%, in contrast to 70.30% institutional ownership.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported $0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.1) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -20.66 while generating a return on equity of -5.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -40.00% and is forecasted to reach 0.74 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 18.43% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 14.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE: BVN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.38. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.70. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 48.74.

In the same vein, BVN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.56, a figure that is expected to reach -0.24 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.74 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE: BVN), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.87 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.17 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 19.97% While, its Average True Range was 0.40.

Raw Stochastic average of Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 9.56%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 23.57% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 29.47% that was lower than 39.38% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.