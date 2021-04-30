Latham Group Inc. Common Stock (SWIM) went down -5.05% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Latham Group Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ: SWIM) open the trading on April 29, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -5.05% to $26.88. During the day, the stock rose to $28.98 and sunk to $26.55 before settling in for the price of $28.31 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SWIM posted a 52-week range of $23.58-$28.80.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 2175 employees. It has generated 185,466 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 7,349. The stock had 11.77 Receivables turnover and 0.69 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +31.09, operating margin was +9.89 and Pretax Margin of +5.64.

Latham Group Inc. Common Stock (SWIM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Building Products & Equipment industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 27, this organization’s Director bought 5,000 shares at the rate of 19.00, making the entire transaction reach 95,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 342,255. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 27, Company’s Chief Operating Officer bought 1,000 for 19.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 19,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 270,975 in total.

Latham Group Inc. Common Stock (SWIM) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +3.96 while generating a return on equity of 7.79.

Latham Group Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ: SWIM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Latham Group Inc. Common Stock (SWIM). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.93.

Technical Analysis of Latham Group Inc. Common Stock (SWIM)