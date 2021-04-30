Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Creatd Inc. (CRTD) last week performance was -4.31%

Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTD) flaunted slowness of -11.91% at $3.55, as the Stock market unbolted on April 29, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $4.34 and sunk to $3.43 before settling in for the price of $4.03 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CRTD posted a 52-week range of $2.10-$19.41.

The Communication Services Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 83.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -93.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $8.73 million, simultaneously with a float of $5.11 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $36.53 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.70, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.17.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 42 employees. It has generated 28,878 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -576,495. The stock had 15.89 Receivables turnover and 0.18 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -1343.49 and Pretax Margin of -1996.32.

Creatd Inc. (CRTD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Creatd Inc. industry. Creatd Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 34.30%, in contrast to 5.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 19, this organization’s CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER bought 1,652 shares at the rate of 3.45, making the entire transaction reach 5,699 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 324,984. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 14, Company’s CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER bought 1,000 for 4.25, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 4,250. This particular insider is now the holder of 323,332 in total.

Creatd Inc. (CRTD) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$3.2 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at -$0.66) by -$2.54. This company achieved a net margin of -1996.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Creatd Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -93.90%.

Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Creatd Inc. (CRTD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.62. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 30.44.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

In the same vein, CRTD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -6.21.

Technical Analysis of Creatd Inc. (CRTD)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Creatd Inc., CRTD]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.65 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 39.79% While, its Average True Range was 0.51.

Raw Stochastic average of Creatd Inc. (CRTD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 10.13%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 19.12% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 99.47% that was lower than 103.05% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.