Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) surge 5.88% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

As on April 29, 2021, Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF) started slowly as it slid -1.23% to $17.66. During the day, the stock rose to $18.1079 and sunk to $17.20 before settling in for the price of $17.88 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TTCF posted a 52-week range of $10.33-$28.64.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -22.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $36.31 million, simultaneously with a float of $20.46 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.37 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $19.63, while the 200-day Moving Average is $20.11.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 500 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 296,984 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 134,498. The stock had 8.89 Receivables turnover and 0.63 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +15.93, operating margin was +3.18 and Pretax Margin of +19.16.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Packaged Foods industry. Tattooed Chef Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 38.20%, in contrast to 11.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 15, this organization’s Director bought 250,000 shares at the rate of 10.00, making the entire transaction reach 2,500,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 257,471. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 15, Company’s President and CEO sold 800,000 for 10.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 8,000,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 31,266,210 in total.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +45.29 while generating a return on equity of 31.08.

Tattooed Chef Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -22.20% and is forecasted to reach 0.28 in the upcoming year.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.88. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 9.24.

In the same vein, TTCF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.69, a figure that is expected to reach 0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.28 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Tattooed Chef Inc., TTCF], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.19 million was lower the volume of 2.09 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 74.03% While, its Average True Range was 0.90.

Raw Stochastic average of Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 19.65%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 58.79% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 60.17% that was higher than 57.54% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.