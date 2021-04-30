The Southern Company (SO) volume hits 5.03 million: A New Opening for Investors

The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) started the day on April 29, 2021, with a price increase of 1.27% at $65.16. During the day, the stock rose to $65.34 and sunk to $64.10 before settling in for the price of $64.34 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SO posted a 52-week range of $50.40-$66.40.

The Utilities Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 3.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 2.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -34.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.06 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.05 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $68.80 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $61.44, while the 200-day Moving Average is $58.63.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 27700 employees. It has generated 730,722 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 113,141. The stock had 6.00 Receivables turnover and 0.17 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +30.98, operating margin was +24.89 and Pretax Margin of +17.27.

The Southern Company (SO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric Industry. The Southern Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 60.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 20, this organization’s EVP, Chief Legal Officer & CCO sold 25,000 shares at the rate of 66.16, making the entire transaction reach 1,654,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 101,918. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 09, Company’s Pres. & CEO, Southern Nuclear sold 2,500 for 62.97, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 157,425. This particular insider is now the holder of 96,651 in total.

The Southern Company (SO) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2021, the organization reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.83) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of +15.48 while generating a return on equity of 11.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

The Southern Company’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -34.90% and is forecasted to reach 3.56 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.50% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 2.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The Southern Company (SO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.88. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $22.26, and its Beta score is 0.43. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.38.

In the same vein, SO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.93, a figure that is expected to reach 0.83 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.56 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of The Southern Company (SO)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of The Southern Company (NYSE: SO), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.88 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 3.98 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 27.01% While, its Average True Range was 0.87.

Raw Stochastic average of The Southern Company (SO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 87.23%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 68.21% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 12.92% that was lower than 18.36% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.