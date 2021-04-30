YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Moves -0.25% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: YPF) flaunted slowness of -0.25% at $3.99, as the Stock market unbolted on April 29, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $4.06 and sunk to $3.87 before settling in for the price of $4.00 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, YPF posted a 52-week range of $2.98-$7.30.

It was noted that the giant of the Energy sector posted annual sales growth of 33.80% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -1.61%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -136.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $392.62 million, simultaneously with a float of $173.18 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.58 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.14, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.62.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 22032 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +7.57, operating margin was -6.69 and Pretax Margin of -10.57.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the YPF Sociedad Anonima industry. YPF Sociedad Anonima’s current insider ownership accounts for 99.50%, in contrast to 16.90% institutional ownership.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at -$0.54) by -$0.15. This company achieved a net margin of -10.56 while generating a return on equity of -11.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

YPF Sociedad Anonima’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -136.20% and is forecasted to reach 1.22 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -6.39% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -1.61% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: YPF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.18. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.36. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 2.54.

In the same vein, YPF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.91, a figure that is expected to reach 0.29 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.22 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [YPF Sociedad Anonima, YPF]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.85 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 71.86% While, its Average True Range was 0.17.

Raw Stochastic average of YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 31.09%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 70.45% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 32.70% that was lower than 63.64% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.